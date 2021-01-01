Chardin Home - Eco Friendly 100% Recycled Cotton Colorful Chindi Runner Area Rug - 2'x7'

RECYCLED: We collect rags from various factories and upcycle them into colorful and vibrant rugs designed to add a pop of style to any room of your home. UNIQUE: These rustic, upcycled rugs are hand woven especially for you. Our weavers take rags of fabric and intertwine them using recycled cotton yarns giving them a rustic and boho-chic look. Since these rugs are hand made using random rags of cloth, each rug has a slightly unique and distinct appearance and no two rugs will look exactly the same. LONG LASTING: Since these rugs are made using cotton clothing rags, not only are they super soft, but also very durable. Hand weaving them also makes them more sturdy and longer lasting. Being 100% REVERSIBLE also increases the life of these rugs, get two rugs at the price and maintenance of one. VIBRANT: Brighten up your home with Chardin home’s recycled chindi; since the rags come in many colors, these rugs are also vibrantly colored. Perfect accents rug for your kitchen, bathroom, entryway, laundry room, living rooms, closets, office, mudrooms, college dorm rooms. SIZE & CARE: 2'x7'. Reverse regularly for twice the wear. To clean, all you have to do is shake briskly and wipe with a damp sponge or cloth. DO NOT MACHINE WASH, SPOT CLEAN ONLY.