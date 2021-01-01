Eco Fashion By Wilma - 100% Compostable and Eco-friendly - Apple iPhone 6/7/8/SE Case - Glacier

We are passionate about creating biodegradable accessories for a sustainable future. Everything we create is produced in the most environmentally friendly process available to us today and doesn't burden our environment and planet with more waste as our products will break down naturally into soil. Our Climate Change design collection takes inspiration from the world around us. Global warming is happening right now. The heat is melting glaciers and sea ice, shifting precipitation patterns, and causing natural disasters on an unprecedented scale. Wilma cases are capable of fully breaking down naturally into soil. All our products have been carefully designed. They should be stylish and help to enhance the devices original features whilst providing a clear message - Zero Waste. Our cases help to keep your device safe and protects against bumps and scratches.