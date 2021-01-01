Eco End Cap by Bruck Lighting - Color: Silver (370GES41sv)

End Cap for use with Bruck's ECO track. Offered in white, matte silver or black. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Color: Silver. Finish: Matte Silver