Downy Eco-Box Free & Gentle Ultra Concentrated, 180 Load Fabric Softener, 105 fl oz

Downy Eco-Box is the same liquid fabric softener that you love, now in smarter package! Made with 30% less water, its re-engineered formula gives you more softening power per drop than Downy Original Liquid Fabric Softener, plus it's hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested, and free of dyes and perfumes. Smaller and easier to store, it's compressed into a shipping-safe package made from 75% less plastic* and features a No-Drip Tap to help minimize any leaks and spills. To assemble the Downy Eco-Box liquid fabric enhancer, simply pull the tab on the side of the pack to reveal the tap and dosing cup. But the best part: It's easy to use! All you have to do is twist the blue knob counterclockwise to dispense the desired amount of laundry softener into the dosing cup. Make sure to twist slowly so the softener doesn't come out too quickly. * Per oz vs. 2 x 51 oz bottles Downy Free & Gentle Liquid Fabric Conditioner (Fabric Softener) Eco-Box, HE Compatible, 105 fl oz 180 loads