From royal
Eclipse P400A Digital ATX MidTower PHEC400ATGDWT01 Mesh Front Panel Tempered Glass DigitalRGB White
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Optimal cooling performance with the ultra-fine performance mesh front panel and features a tempered Glass Side panel in a compact Mid-tower Spacious open interior supports up to E-ATX motherboard 280/360mm radiator in front and 240mm on top vertical GPU mounting support (with PH-VGPUKT 02) Integrated Digital-RGB controller with 3x pre-installed D-RGB fans that can sync with compatible motherboards to create a stunning lighting effect Extensive storage options 6x HDDs (2x HDD trays included) and 8x SDD (2x dedicated bracket included) mounting locations Easy accessibility to I/O featuring 2x USB 3 0 mic headphone power button reset and the D-RGB controller