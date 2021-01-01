From teaza

Eclipse P400A ATX MidTower PHEC400ATGBK01 Mesh Front Panel Tempered Glass Fan Controller Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Optimal cooling performance with the ultra-fine performance mesh front panel and features a tempered Glass Side panel in a compact Mid-tower Spacious open interior: supports up to *E-ATX motherboard, 280/360mm radiator in front and 240mm on top, vertical GPU mounting support (with PH-VGPUKT 02) Two pre-installed high-performance low noise fans with an integrated fan controller with 3-speed fan modes: low, medium, high Extensive storage options: 6x HDDs (2x HDD trays included) and 8x SDD (2x dedicated bracket included) mounting locations Easy accessibility to I/O featuring 2x USB 3. 0, mic, headphone, power button, reset, and the 3-speed fan controller

