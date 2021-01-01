From delta children
Delta Children Eclipse Changing Table with Changing Pad, Black Cherry
Includes water-resistant changing pad with safety strap; features two fixed shelves for open storage Safety rails enclose all four sides around the top of the table; tested for lead and other toxic elements to meet or exceed government and ASTM safety standards. Wood construction Made of solid wood and wood composites; meets all safety and anti-tipping standards.: 35.25W x 21.50D x 36.7 H inches.Shipping dimensions (in inches): 40.25 (width) by 5.50 (height) by 25.25 (depth); Shipping Weight (in pounds): 33.29 Easy assembly Assembled dimension This item is eligible for free replacement parts. Contact Amazon Customer Service for more information.