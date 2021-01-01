Eclipse Burst 9" x 8" Porcelain Wall & Floor Tile

The Eclipse Collection breaths a mid-century modern feel into any space. This collection of 8" porcelain hexagon tiles features a matte-finish encaustic look, creating an authentic and contemporary visual. Available in decorative and solid formats, this line is offered in a variety of vibrant colors, allowing for mixing and matching to create an eclectic and playful design. The Eclipse Burst tiles feature an asymmetrical color block pattern that introduces original and unexpected composition. These encaustic look tiles come in multiple faces which create a mesmerizing irregular design, making every project one of a kind. The stark contrast between the pastel colors and the white of these tiles makes them a perfect accent in a space. Color: Black