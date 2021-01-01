Buy the Studio Designs Eclipse 2-Piece Drafting Table & Stool Set at Michaels. com. The Eclipse Center by Studio Designs provides a comfortable workspace and keeps your supplies easily accessible. The Eclipse Center by Studio Designs provides a comfortable workspace and keeps your supplies easily accessible. The tabletop is adjustable up to 40 degrees and includes a 24" pencil ledge that slides up and locks into place when needed. The set also features three adjacent storage drawers and a padded stool. The durable heavy gauge steel construction includes six floor levelers for stability. Details: Black and white 49" x 24" x 30" overall size Main work surface: 35.5" x 23.5" Angle adjustable tabletop tilts up to 40 degrees 24" wide pencil ledge prevents pencils and markers from falling off the top when it is tilted 12.75" x 12.75" fabric drawers can be used to hold and organize papers and lighter tools 32" wide metal storage shelf beneath the tabletop stores larger, heavier supplies Powder coated metal frame and vinyl laminate top resist scratches 20.5" high padded stool is included with the purchase of the desk Weight capacity: 200 lb. | Studio Designs Eclipse 2-Piece Drafting Table & Stool Set | Michaels®