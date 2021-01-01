Solo Rugs Eclectic One of a Kind Contemporary Ivory 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. Floral Area Rug

With an amalgam of sizes and aesthetic influences ranging from art deco to Rorschach and modernist, the rugs in the Eclectic collection defy definition, asking instead to become intriguing focal points of a room. They are at once statement pieces and testaments to the craftsmanship of the artisans who made them. Each hand-knotted rug is washed in a 100% natural botanical dye that reveals hidden nuances in the designs. These are rugs that transcend trends, and their sturdy construction ensures that they'll withstand years of heavy traffic. Color: Ivory.