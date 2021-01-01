Solo Rugs Eclectic One of a Kind Contemporary Ivory 3 ft. 3 in. x 12 ft. 6 in. Floral Runner

With an amalgam of sizes and aesthetic influences ranging from art deco to Rorschach and modernist, the rugs in the Eclectic collection defy definition, asking instead to become intriguing focal points of a room. They are at once statement pieces and testaments to the craftsmanship of the artisans who made them. One-of-a-kind rugs take a minimum of months to complete by hand using techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation of craftsmen, weavers, and dyers - that level of workmanship means that this rug is made to last. Truly one-of-a-kind, no other rug will appear exactly alike. Color: Ivory.