Solo Rugs Eclectic Khaos One of a Kind Hand Knotted Area Rug, Slate, 8' 1" x 9' 10"

Inspired by cubism and its fascination with abstraction of tribal designs popularized in the early 20th century, our Eclectic Collection modernizes more traditional textile motifs in bold colorways. Geometricizing familiar florets and medallions, these pieces are a sophisticated take on the typical floral-inspired rug design and incorporate elements of art deco. Shape: Rectangle Hand Knotted in Pakistan Pile Height: 0.35" Ships tightly rolled in a protective bag. Any slight creasing will disappear within a few days.