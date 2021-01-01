Eckhoff 5 - Light 19" Chandelier Style Geometric Semi Flush Mount

Features:Semi flush mountNumber of lights: 5Material: GlassUL and CUL listedGriffiths collectionProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 5Fixture Design: Chandelier StyleLight Direction: AmbientStyle: Traditional;GlamShade Included: YesShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: GlassMetal Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: What is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb) (Finish: Polished Gold): 60Maximum Wattage (per bulb) (Finish: Polished Chrome): 60Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base (Finish: Polished Gold): E12/CandelabraBulb Base (Finish: Polished Chrome): E12/CandelabraVoltage (Finish: Polished Gold): 120Voltage (Finish: Polished Chrome): 120Country of Origin: ChinaConvertible: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: WireWITB Bulb Included: NoIP Rating: Spefications:Bulb type: 60 W Candelabra bulbADA Compliant: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NoETL Listed: NocUL Listed: YesCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: NoWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: NoDimensions:Overall Weight: 13Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Min Height: Overall Max Height: Overall Height (Hanging): 12.5Body Height - Top to Bottom: 11.5Body Width - Side to Side: 19Body Depth - Front to Back: 19Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Chain Length: Wire Length: 6Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: 1 year from shipment date. Terms and Conditions that apply. Finish: Polished Gold, Crystal Type: Hand Polished