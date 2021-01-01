Echo Small Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Silver - Finish: Multicolor - (S2184)

The Echo Small Table Lamp by Robert Abbey is a petite accent lamp with a lot of sophisticated style to offer in transitional settings. The drum shaped shade is made out of soft, pale Fondine fabric that offers a focal point for the pieces simplicity. Mounted atop a clean Metal base and stem, the bulb radiates a diffuse, welcoming glow through the shade. With the base available in two finishes, owners can add their own spin on this simple piece. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Silver. Finish: Stainless Steel