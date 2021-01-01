Echo Padded Sling Reclining Chaise Lounge
Description
Features:Made in the USAModern styleEcho collectionProduct Type: Single chaiseColor (Color: Barley): BarleyColor (Color: Greco): GrecoColor (Color: Graphite): GraphiteColor (Color: Woodland): WoodlandColor (Color: Sonora): SonoraColor (Color: Snow): SnowColor (Color: Obsidian): ObsidianColor (Color: Mocha): MochaColor (Color: Moab): MoabColor (Color: Shell): ShellColor (Color: Parchment): ParchmentStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOuter Frame Material: MetalOuter Frame Material Details: Plastic Details: Aluminum Details: Wood Species: Woven Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: Inner Frame Material: Outer Frame Metal Type: Reclining: YesNumber of Reclining Positions: Smallest Reclining Angle: Largest Reclining Angle: Reclines Fully Flat: Wheels: NoFolding: YesStacking: YesArms Included: NoTable Included: NoTable Attached: Sling Seat: YesIs the product made from Textilene?: Cushions Included : NoUpholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Seat/Back Cushion Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Color: Number of Cushions Included: Water-Repellent Finish: UV Protective Finish: Cushion Durability: Cushion Cover Closure Method: Detachable Cushion: Removable Cushion Cover: Year Round Use of Cushion: Machine-Washable (EU Only): Cushion Attachment Type: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: Cushion Cover Material: Cushion Cover Material Details: Solution-Dyed: Cushion Fill Material: Polyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: Country of Origin: United StatesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAWicker/Rattan UV Inhibitor?: Spefications:CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 43Overall Width - Side to Side: 26.5Overall Length - Head to Toe: 78.5Arm Height - Floor to Arm: Seat/Back Cushion Thickness: Overall Product Weight: 72Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Color: Snow, Seat Color: Tarragon