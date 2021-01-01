Dederick Springer Throw Pillow
Description
Features:Artwork pillow100% original designsDouble sided print with down alternative and blown and closedMaterial: Poly poplinMade in the USAPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: 100% CottonCover Material Details: Poplin materialInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Shape: SquarePillow Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyReversible: YesReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: SyntheticStyle: Modern & ContemporaryContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Dry cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: UnisexLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 2" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 2" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 2" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 2" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 2" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 2" D): 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 2" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 2" D): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 2" D): 2Assembly:Warranty: Size: 16" H x 16" W x 2" D