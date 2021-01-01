Toulemonde Bochart Echo Area Rug - Color: Orange - Size: 8 ft 3 " x 11 ft 6 "

Textured elegance. The Echo Area Rug from Toulemonde Bochart is the piece you want for laying out over your rooms, tying together the meticulous arrangement of accents, colors, and furnishing you've assorted. The rug says simplicity while being unique, showcased in the clean shape and cohesive colors at play. The handwoven art silk piece reflects the skill of the artisan as touches of texture are emphasized throughout. It's a pleasant piece to stroll over with its soft feel and the durable structure ensures it will last for years. Shape: Rectangular. Tags: Modern Rugs, Designer Rugs, Contemporary Rugs Color: Orange. Additional Color: Or.