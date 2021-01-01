Fire Magic Echelon Diamond E1060I 48" Built-In Natural Gas Grill With Rotisserie and Digital Thermometer

Fire Magic Echelon Diamond E1060I 48-Inch Built-In Natural Gas Grill With Rotisserie and Digital Thermometer - E1060I-8E1N. E1060I-8E1N. Built-In Gas Grills. Known for crafting American-made premium grills for over 75 years, Fire Magic is dedicated to providing their customers with a quality outdoor cooking experience. Nowhere is this more evident than with the Echelon Diamond series, which embodies performance, beauty, and innovation in grilling. The Echelon Diamond E1060I built-in natural gas grill features 304 stainless steel construction for lasting quality, and modern styling with a sleek, contoured control panel that includes LED backlit comfort touch knobs and a state-of-the-art digital thermometer display. This display has 4 zone temperature reading and can be used to monitor the included food probe. With finger touch controls, you can set temperatures, monitor cooking time, switch the internal lights on or off, and even choose between 4 colors for the display. The double-walled, spring assisted hood opens 90 degrees for easier access and more efficient exhaust. Inside, this grill features four cast stainless steel natural gas E-burners, made with 1/4-inch thick walls and precision porting, that combine for 112,000 BTUs. Reliable hot surface ignition always lights your burners where others might fail. Flash tubes serve as a backup. Flavor grids sit above the burners to spread heat evenly and protect the burners from debris and grease. These flavor grids have attached heat zone separators, allowing you to create independent heat zones at the surface of the grill for varied cooking options. The 1056 sq. in. cooking surface consists of the patented Diamond Sear cooking grids. These grids feature a matte, non-stick surface, and a trapezoidal shape that optimally transfers heat from the burner to the wide surface of the cooking grids. The warming rack above can be adjusted and moved out of the way when not in use. In the rear of the grill are two Quantum stainless steel infrared backburners for the included heavy duty rotisserie kit that work together to produce 22,000 BTUs. These burners use stainless steel foam, which provides double the heat per BTU. Additionally, Echelon Diamond grills come with a charcoal/smoker basket for adding delicious, smoky flavor to your cook. For night time grilling, the interior of the grill is lit by three halogen lights. A new, larger drip tray with ball bearing glides makes cleanup with the disposable drip pan system even easier than before. Solid, raised hangers line the sides and back of the grill for a seamless look when placed into a counter top or island. A 120 VAC power source is required for ignition, as well as for the lighting functions. With all of these premium features, the Echelon Diamond series from Fire Magic defines luxury grilling.