From office star
Office Star ECH Series Big and Tall Bonded Leather High Back Executive Chair with Lumbar Support, Padded Loop Arms and Titanium Base, Black
Advertisement
Prepare to be impressed by both the style and function of this “Executive Big Man’s Chair” The black bonded leather seat and back coupled with the titanium accents are eye-catching in any office environment Thick padded contoured black bonded leather seat and back The comfort and sophistication this chair has is reinforced by the expertly designed built-in lumbar support, one-touch height adjustment and padded loop arms Heavy duty titanium base with dual wheel carpet casters