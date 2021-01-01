From hestan
Hestan ECD42 42 Inch Wide Double Door Grill Cart from the Aspire by Hestan Series Stainless Steel Outdoor Cooking Accessories BBQ Grill Tools and
Advertisement
Hestan ECD42 42 Inch Wide Double Door Grill Cart from the Aspire by Hestan Series This Aspire double door tower cart is specifically designed to house the Aspire 42-Inch gas grill. Featuring heavy- , welded body stainless steel construction for long lasting durability, two fold down side shelves providing valuable workspace, two access doors with alignment-adjustable hinges, recessed Marquise-accented panels and commercial grade handles. Features:Designed for use with Aspire 42-inch gas grillsFold down side shelves provide valuable workspaceCommercial-grade casters with 360 degrees of maneuverabilityThis double door tower cart features the Steeletto Hestan signature finishMade in the USA for quality craftsmanship and long lasting durabilitySpecifications:Height: 51-1/4"Width: 48-13/16"Depth: 27-11/16"Number of Doors: 2 BBQ Grill Carts Stainless Steel