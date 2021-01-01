From hestan
Hestan ECD36 36 Inch Wide Double Door Grill Cart from the Aspire by Hestan Series Stealth Outdoor Cooking Accessories BBQ Grill Tools and Accessories
Hestan ECD36 36 Inch Wide Double Door Grill Cart from the Aspire by Hestan Series The tower cart’s grill-ready design combines easy installation with heavy-duty resilience and convenient storage. Combine with Hestan 36” Built-In Grill (sold separately)Features:Fold-down side shelves provide stainless steel work surface for food prepCommercial-grade handles and Marquise Accented panels complement the superior-grade construction of Hestan built-in grillsSoft-close doors with alignment adjustability close securely every timeCommercial-grade casters provide smooth cart movement and easy 360° maneuverabilitySliding pullout tray offers easy gas tank access or can be used for trash binSpecifications:Height: 51-1/4"Width: 42-13/16"Depth: 27-11/16"Number of Doors: 2 BBQ Grill Carts Stealth