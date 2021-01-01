From ecarpet gallery
ECARPETGALLERY Modern Abstract Indoor Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3" Grey Carpet, 347007
The Devin Collection features textured abstract designs, and crafted from durable yarn making it a great option for your favorite interior decor space. Perfect area rug for living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, and foyer. Fade resistant, shed resistant and easy to clean & care. Power Loomed with premium quality polypropylene to increase durability and softness. Pet friendly carpet. Best for medium to high traffic areas.