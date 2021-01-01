From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture EC403-095 Adjustable Height Leather Office Chair from the Heidi Collection Sarzana Castle Grey Indoor Furniture Chairs Office
Advertisement
Hooker Furniture EC403-095 Adjustable Height Leather Office Chair from the Heidi Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Stylishly designed with leather to accentuate any roomWill require some assembly before useIncludes a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Assembly Required: YesComes in Set: NoDecor Style: TraditionalDepth: 28-1/2"Frame Material: Hardwood SolidsHeight: 37"Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMaterial: Leather, WoodNailhead: YesNumber of Pieces: 1Product Weight: 70 lbsSeat Depth: 19Seat Height: 19Seat Width: 19.5Tufted: NoUpholstery Material: LeatherWidth: 25-1/2" Office Sarzana Castle Grey