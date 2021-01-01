From superior radiant
EC10B 2Way Electronic Crossover With Remote Subwoofer Control
Offers the same quality and performance of the EC20B in a two way (high-pass / low-pass) configuration Variable Low Pass: 35 Hz to 400 Hz, Variable High Pass: 50 Hz to 1.5 kHz Crossover Slope: 6 dB / octave, Independent Front and Rear Level Controls S / N: 85 dB, DC-to-DC power supply Subwoofer Phase, Remote Subwoofer Control Variable Bass Boost 0 to +12 dB @ 45 Hz Dimensions: 7-1 / 4' L x 4-3 / 8' W x 1-1 / 4' H 1 Year Warranty