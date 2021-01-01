From national public seating
National Public Seating Ebony Black 8600 Series Fabric Padded Signature Stack Chair (2-Pack)
Advertisement
The attractive 8600 Signature Series stack chair features a 1.5 inch -thick contoured foam seat cushion and backrest that keeps users quite satisfied while the high-quality Scotchgarded fabric upholstery can add a soft elegance to many settings such as seminar rooms, offices, lounges or waiting rooms. Its lightweight 17-gauge tubular steel frame features a sled-style base which moves easily over carpeted surfaces and protective glides guaranteed to keep floors unscathed. Stack up to 20 chairs high. Color: Ebony Black.