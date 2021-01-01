Ebonique 1 - Drawer Nightstand in Yellow
Description
Storage Cabinet Bedroom Bedside Locker Single Drawer NightstandFeatures:FurnitureBedside tableBedroom FurnitureLiving Room FurnitureSingle drawerNightstandsNordic pine nightstandTop Shape: RectangularBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Type: PedestalAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: YesCabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoOutdoor Use: NoScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesUL Listed: NoSCS Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoDrawer: YesLargest Table: NoColor: YellowFrame Material: Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: MDFFrame Wood Species: Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 1Locking: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Felt Lined Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Dovetail Joints: Doors Included: NoNumber of Doors: Orientation of Doors: Shelving Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 1Open Shelf/Base: Adjustable Shelves: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstery Fill Material Details: Handle/Accent Material: WoodRemovable Handle: Bachelors Chest: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Cable Management: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Floating Shelf: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalIntegrated Tech: NoUSB Port: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Shagreen-embossed Exterior: Main Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: Built-in Outlets: Spefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsADA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: <