Elements Of Design EB3638AXSO Single Handle Shower Trim with Single Function Shower Head and American Cross Handle from the Hot Springs Collection Single Handle Shower Trim with Single Function Showerhead and American Cross Handle from the Hot Springs Collection Elements of Design's primary mission is to become the leading provider of cost effective, high quality products in the plumbing community. Their focus has made them grow by leaps and bounds in just a few years by identifying the key problems in manufacturing today and solving them. Elements of Design produces high quality products ranging from kitchen, bath, and lavatory faucets to accessories such as diverters, towel bars, robe hooks, supply lines, and miscellaneous parts. With our low price, amazing stock times and quality products, you can rest assured that when you order a Elements of Design product you will love every part of the experience, and it will last for generations to come. 1/4 turn valves Washerless cartridge 1/2" IPS inlets Constructed from solid brass for durability and reliability Finished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosion Pressure Balanced Satin Nickel