Kuzco Lighting EB2924 Napa 24" Tall LED Bollard Black Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Path Lights

Kuzco Lighting EB2924 Napa 24" Tall LED Bollard FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of aluminumIntegrated LED lightingIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 6-3/8"Product Weight: 12 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 648Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Path Lights Black