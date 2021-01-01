48" Heavy Duty Round Folding Banquet Table Speckled Gray - National Public Seating

Our round BT Series blow-molded plastic folding tables are the perfect solution for banquet and cafeteria use. Suitable for indoor or outdoor in any application that calls for affordable, lightweight, weather-resistant and highly durable folding tables. Their lightly textured design keeps them scratch-resistant yet still enables a surface smooth enough for writing. The plastic tabletop is heat-resistant up to 212º F and designed with a non-bowing eggshell structure for fortification so it can hold up to 700 lbs. of distributed weight (1000 lbs. on BT-60R)! The tabletop color is a light speckled gray matching the textured gray powder-coated 19-gauge steel frame (17 gauge on BT-60R). Our straight-style legs and gravity slide locks maintain the table's overall strength and support and provide ample leg room for users.