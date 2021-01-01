3' x 2' Weather Resistant Duck Fabric Cornhole Board

Sportspower wanted to get your family and friends together for ultimate backyard fun. Each cornhole board is constructed of duck fabric and weighed 16 oz The wood panels are unpainted and ready for paint, stain, or vinyl. You can customize yours at home or just start playing. The Build Your Own DIY 3’ x 2’ Tournament Cornhole Board is designed for quality and to last, making it fun for players of all ages and a hit at Weddings, parties, BBQs, tailgates, holiday weekends, campsites, and more!