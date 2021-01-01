BoredKoalas Pillows Eat Sleep Yeet Repeat Dance Dancer Birthday Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this funny Eat Sleep Yeet Repeat pillow as a gift for your little boy, girl, daughter, son, boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, dad, mom who loves Yeet Dance! Use this pillow and show your passion for being a dancer. This funny Eat Sleep Yeet Repeat pillow is also a perfect gift and present for your Dancer niece, nephew, aunt, uncle, grandma or grandpa for birthday, Christmas or any occasion! Please check the size chart in the thumbnails for correct dimensions. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only