From boredkoalas surgeon throw pillow gifts
BoredKoalas Surgeon Throw Pillow Gifts Eat Sleep Operate Repeat Funny Doctor Physician Surgeon Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this funny cool Eat Sleep Operate Repeat pillow as a gift for your best friend, relative or co-worker who loves Surgeon Profession Statement Physician throw pillows This funny Eat Sleep Operate Repeat pillow is a perfect gift and decor present for surgeon, cardiologists, medical practioners, interns and nurse men, women, adults for Father's Day, Mother's Day, Birthday or Christmas 2020 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only