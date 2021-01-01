Eat at Home Tonight: 101 Simple Busy-Family Recipes for Your Slow Cooker, Sheet Pan, Instant Pot®, and More: A Cookbook Tiffany King Author

Founder of the Eat at Home website and family meal-planning wizard Tiffany King shares recipes focused on simplicity, flavor, and healthy balance to help home cooks end every day with an affordable family dinner.A popular food blogger with 8.5 million page views, Tiffany King's debut cookbook is crafted for those nights when life happens. This is the cookbook to turn to when all hope of a homemade, wholesome dinner seems lost: when the fridge is empty, when it's already 8pm, when one kid has soccer practice and the other dance, when there's no time for cleanup because homework has to get done. Just like her blog, King's book is tirelessly encouraging and realistic. The recipes feature bright vegetables and affordable pantry ingredients. The book, uniquely arranged by excuses, includes sidebars with mealtime conversation starters and helpful cooking hints.