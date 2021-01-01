From first deal
EasySMX ESM-4108 bluetooth Controller Wireless Gamepad 5 Adjustable Dual Shock Built-in Dual Motors for Nintendo Switch PC-Digital Image
Specifications: BrandEasySMXModelESM-4108ColorBlackConnectionbluetooth or usb cableVibration2 vibration motorsUSB PortUSB-CBattery600mAOperation range10MCharging time2.5 hoursPlaying timemore than 8 hoursButtonsSensitive LB RB button, joystick and Trigger design, core gamer, loved D-pad designCompatibleSwitch; Windows XP/10/7/8/8.1Applicable platformPC, PS3, tablets boxes that support OTG function and version 5.0 or above, Android phones, Android TVs, TV. Features: 1.EasySMX Nintendo controller supports Gyro axis function. Super sensitive button sensing provides an accurate gaming experience by rotating the game controller. Dual analog sticks and expansion triggers provide precise movement control. also provides an accurate Nintendo motion sensor.2.5 asymmetric motors and 3-level adjustable vibration function to make you feel a strong feeling of vibration like in a real gaming experience.