Paperflow easyOffice Storage Cabinet, 41" Tall with Two Shelves, White and Green (E1CT0005300042)

Sort, tidy, classify, order, and arrange with the easyOffice Storage Cabinet from Paperflow. Allow your information to be accessible to all, at all times, with this ideal organization system for filing papers, files, archives, and documents. Made of durable injection-molded polystyrene with metal reinforcements, the cabinet's shelves adjust in 3-inch increments and support up to 150 pounds each. The easyOffice Storage Cabinet features locking tambour doors with smooth rounded edges for safety. Keys are included. Simple click-together, no tools needed assembly. Paperflow's furniture is full of ingenuity and flexibility, and easily adapts to your surroundings and particular circumstances. Paperflow - Contemporary solutions that perfectly fit your style..Durable, white colored, injection-molded, polystyrene with metal reinforcements and green colored doors.Shelves adjust in 3" increments and support up to 150 lbs.each.Simple click-together, no-tool assembly.Assembled dimension: 41.14" H x 43.33" W x 16.33" D.Smooth rounded edges for safety.20 % post-consumer content.Multi-purpose, locking tambour door storage cabinet.5 year warranty