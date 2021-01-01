Make every part of laundry day easier starting with the ThinQ™ technology that allows you to manage your laundry remotely and with the flexible LG EasyLoad™ door that opens two ways for easy loading and unloading. An additional feature, such as the LG Sensor Dry system measures the amount of moisture levels throughout the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time. All the more reason to take advantage of the 7.3 cu. ft. extra large capacity that handles really large loads. So go ahead—reclaim your laundry day. LG EasyLoad Smart Wi-Fi Enabled 7.3-cu ft Gas Dryer (White) ENERGY STAR | DLG7301WE