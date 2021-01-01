Paperflow provides tidy storage solutions for both the home and office to communicate efficiently, display your documents, sales brochures, and other literature carefully! Mobile or fixed, large or small, we offer a complete assortment of literature display racks designed to adapt to a full range of configurations and formats. The Paperflow easyDisplay Double Sided \"XL\" Literature Display is a mobile display unit with 6 shelves. It features durable plastic construction with metal reinforcement and plastic shelves. The shelves are 30.71 x 12.875 inches, with a 1.57-inch lip to hold your documents securely in place. This display offers adjustable shelf angles from 0 degrees, 45 degrees, and 75 degrees and adjustable at 0.8 inch increments. This versatile structure has 4 casters for smooth mobility and is easy to assemble, with no tools required. With Paperflow, you install it, you assemble it, you fasten it, and it fits in…everywhere! Paperflow easyDisplay 16-in D x 33.67-in W x 66-in H 6-Tier Plastic Decorative Shelving Unit | 252N.35