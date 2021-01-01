Brund EasyCut 4.25"/11cm Vegetable Knife

BRUND is an exciting and contemporary brand from Scanpan, a family owned business based in Denmark with over 60 years of history manufacturing high quality kitchenware. Brothers Jesper & René Brund , who took over the business from their father, share great passion for cooking and manufacturing of innovative products. The Brunds are determined to give consumers the best in modern, functional and easy-to-use kitchenware. Brund products are designed for ergonomic comfort, durability, safety and lasting performance. All products are manufactured using high quality materials to ensure the best cooking experience.