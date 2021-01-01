No more trying to juggle and time your large meals. With 6.2 cu. ft. of capacity, you can do it all at once, all the while keeping your dishes hot and ready to serve in the warming drawer below. LG ProBake Convection™ gives you the confidence of professional-style baking on every rack, every time. Plus, with EasyClean®, you can check a clean oven off your list after just 10 minutes and three simple steps. LG EasyClean 30-in Self-Cleaning Convection European Element Single Electric Wall Oven (Black Stainless Steel) | LWS3063BD