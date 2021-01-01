Easy-Squeeze Spray Nozzle

Our ergonomic spray nozzle has an easy-squeeze, front-pull lever that is four times easier to use than the traditional back-pull lever. With seven spray patterns, it adjusts easily to handle a variety of watering and cleaning tasks. Use the gentle shower on flowers, the mist setting for seedlings or the jet for cleaning. In addition to the spray patterns, you can also adjust the overall flow of water. This lightweight nozzle has an ergonomic, insulated grip. Lock-on clip reduces hand fatigue.