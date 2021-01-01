Intex - Easy Set Pool with Filter, 13 Feet x 33 Inches - Make a splash all summer long with the Intex Easy Set Pool, one of the easiest to assemble pools on the market. This pool will make your backyard the place to be all summer as your family can relax and play. Ready for water in 10 minutes, simply spread out on level ground, inflate the top ring, fill the pool with water, and enjoy the fun. Includes a 110-120V cartridge filter pump with pump flow rate of 530 gallons per hour. Hydro Aeration Technology provides improved circulation and filtration, improved water clarity, and increased negative ions at the water surface. Approximate dimensions are 13 feet x 33 inches. Water capacity: 80 percent, 1926 gallons. Age - 6 and up.