From thai natural crystal deodorant
Easy Read 4-Ply Finger-Tip Shutter Slide Bingo Cards, 25 Pack, Woodgrain
Advertisement
VALUE: Includes finger-tip shutter slide window cards QUALITY: Shutter Slide bingo cards measure 9 in x 8 in with large print that make them easy to read for kids and adults DESIGN: Cards have finger-tip shutter slide windows meaning no more messy chips or inky daubers, windows are 1 inch tall SOLID CONSTRUCTION: Each card is made from 4-ply cardboard paper ALL THE GAMES YOU LOVE: The Finger-Tip Shutter Slide Cards provide hours of family fun at home or on the go