Easy OnOff Removable Privacy Screen Filter for Microsoft Surface Book 215 inchSurface Book 15 inch

Best Quality Guranteed. INNOVATIVE REMOVABLE PRIVACY SCREEN FOR 15 INCH SURFACE BOOK 1 or 2 Our Privacy Filter is a perfect fit for the 15 inch Surface Book FULLY REMOVABLE AND REUSABLE - Privacy screen attaches via a silicone seal around the edge of the privacy screen. If silicone becomes dirty it can be washed with water and adhesion will return when dry. Screen includes plastic mounting plate and plastic carrying folder for screen storage when not in use. KEEP YOUR LAPTOP SCREEN PRIVATE - While people directly in front of the screen have a perfectly clear view; the view for those outside the 60 viewing angle is blocked to ensure privacy and security. 18% BRIGHTER THAN COMPETITIVE SOLUTIONS - Our privacy filters are brighter and clearer than other solutions and therefore ideally suited for today's high-resolution laptops and monitors. Brand provides a LIFETIME GUARANTEE. If they break, we will gladly repair, replace or refund you.