Easy One Touch Connect Gen 1 Car Mount Phone Holder with Alexa Built In for Android Devices

First in-vehicle phone mount with Alexa Built-in for iOS and Android phones You can talk to Alexa on your Easy One Touch Connect. With Alexa, you can ask to play music, make a phone call, check weather, control smart home devices, and more Stream your favorite music on Music, Sirius XM, NPR, heart radio, and Pandora on your Easy One Touch Connect Led indicator to know when Alexa is listening + mic off button in the back to mute the microphone Note: Spotify music app currently not supported Note: does not support mobile Device charging Please refresh Alexa app upon entering your car to ensure proper connection with device