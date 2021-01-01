Easy Mount Low Voltage Large Cable Passthrough for Home Theater and Cable Management

Best Quality Guranteed. Its reinforced, slotted cover holds a larger bundle of low voltage cable secure and allows the pass-through of even the largest HDMI connectors. When tightened, mounting wing screws hold the bracket securely against the wall. You can level or straighten the CE1RP by rotating it, then tightening the screws. Installs with a 3.5' hole saw in less than a minute Adjusts to fit 1/4' to 1-1/2' wall thicknesses Quality at a Fair Price: 's rugged design and rigid quality control standards deliver high quality products at fair prices.