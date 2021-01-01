EASY GRIP - 5-Quart Stainless Steel Colander - Strainer For Pasta, Noodles, Orzo, Vegetables & Fruits - Heat Resistant Handles!

Best Quality Guranteed. BEST COLANDER FOR THE BEST PRICE The colander comes with a promise of durability, superior quality and user-friendliness. offers you the ideal strainer for domestic or commercial use for an affordable price. ERGONOMIC NON-SLIP HANDLE The super soft, non-slip elevated handles provide a firm comfortable grip. The rubber construction allows you to handle even the hottest pasta or noodles without a hassle. STURDY AND DURABLE STAINLESS STEEL CONSTRUCTION No rust; no food particles clogging the holes. The Perforated design with large holes helps you to strain your food quickly and conveniently. Cleaning after use takes just a few seconds, Dishwasher safe! LARGE CAPACITY TO STRAIN ANYTHING YOU NEED If you were searching for a spacious strainer that allows you to strain pasta, noodles, orzo, vegetables and fruits for your large family at one go, the colander is what you need. The 5-quart capacity makes this attractive even for smal