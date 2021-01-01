From lock n lock

Lock n Lock Easy Essentials Rectangular 37-Oz. Food Storage Container

$5.99 on sale
($10.00 save 40%)
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

Ideal for cereals, bulk items and dry ingredients, this roomy rectangular container is perfect for getting cupboards organized or for bringing family-sized servings to picnics or tailgates. Lock & Lock's patented 4-hinge locking system has been durability tested to last up to 3 million uses, and the enhanced silicone seal is 100% airtight to keep foods fresh longer and 100% leak-proof to prevent messy drips and sloppy spills. bpa-free construction provides a healthy, versatile, and convenient st

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com