From safavieh
Safavieh Easy Care Hardwick 6 x 9 Black/Red Indoor Floral/Botanical Oriental Area Rug | EZC718B-6
Advertisement
The luxurious look and feel of classic rug artistry is beautifully captured in the family-friendly, decorative rugs of the Easy Care Collection. Boasting classic patterns and heirloom style, Easy Care rugs lend a touch of class and vivid color to any style room decor. Made using soft, durable synthetic yarns for long lasting beauty. Safavieh Easy Care Hardwick 6 x 9 Black/Red Indoor Floral/Botanical Oriental Area Rug | EZC718B-6