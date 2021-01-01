Mainstays Easy Care 300 Thread Count Cotton Rich Percale Grey Full Flat Sheet

With soft textures and soothing tones, this sheet should be perfect for you. Featuring closely woven, lightweight fabric, it is smooth and luxurious, so you can enjoy quality comfort. Percale is a closely woven plain-weave fabric highly recommended for bedding. It has a rich thread count and is noticeably tighter than the standard type of weave used for sheet. For it being medium weight, it is firm, smooth with no gloss, plus wraps and washes very well.Fabric content: 60% cotton, 40% polyesterSmooth and SoftAvailable in Twin/Twin XL, Full, Queen, King sizeA thread count of 300Wrinkle ResistantMachine wash warmDo not bleachTumble DryImportedNo iron easy care construction, Cool iron if neededTop and bottom labels make for easy placement on bedThis sustainable product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, which means its textile and manufacturing processes are tested and verified while ensuring the fabric is free from harmful substances.Twin/Twin-XL flat sheet includes one flat sheet (66in x 96in) - Full flat sheet includes one flat sheet (81in x 96in) -Queen flat sheet includes one flat sheet (90in x 102in) - King flat sheet includes one flat sheet (108in x 102in).Flat sheet fits mattresses up to 4 inches deep -Twin/Twin-XL package dimensions: 9.06in x 9.45in x 3.35in, 2.87 lbs -Full package dimensions: 9.55in x 9.25in x 4.33in, 3.48 lbs - Queen package dimensions: 9.55in x 9.25in x 4.72in, 3.75 lbs - King package dimensions: 9.55in x 9.25in x 4.92in, 4.48 lbs -Model # MS890095812285 (Twin/Twin-XL), MS890095812286 (Full), MS890095812287 (Queen), MS890095812288 (King)Disclaimer: Product color may slightly vary due to photographic lighting sources or your monitor settings