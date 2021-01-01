Design House Eastport II Shower Head, Satin Nickel

The Design House 594309 Eastport II Contemporary 5-Function Shower Head for Bathroom is the perfect way to add a modern touch to your shower with its sleek shape and simple design. This round, five-function shower head is finished in satin nickel and coordinates with most bathroom fixtures. Add a matching shower trim and tub spout from the Design House plumbing collection.It comes with a 5-year limited warranty and lifetime finish warranty to protect against defects in materials and workmanship. This faucet is CUPC compliant.